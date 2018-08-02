Motorcycle Pursuit Reached Speeds of 115MPH in Kearny Mesa: PD

A motorcyclist drove at speeds above 115 mph on Interstate 15 Thursday in an attempt to evade capture, San Diego police said.

An officer on a motorcycle attempted to pull over the motorcycle rider near Lightwave Avenue and Ruffin Road just before 6 a.m., police said.

The motorcycle rider did not pull over and led a pursuit on surface streets in Kearny Mesa before getting onto southbound I-15 at Balboa Avenue, officers said.

At times, the pursuit reached speeds of 115 mph.

The motorcycle rider exited at Friars Road where the person was taken into custody without incident.

No other information was available.

