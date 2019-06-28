A woman was arrested and booked on four felony charges Friday after a fight between two people ended with one of them being run over in a Kearny Mesa parking lot.

Latisha Cherme Ingram, 33, was booked on charges of first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and hit and run resulting in death or injury.

Ingram was involved in an argument in a parking lot off of Convoy Street near Dagget Street around 11:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

A man was holding onto a car when Ingram started to drive away, police said.

Ingram drove out of the parking lot and turned south on Convoy Street.

Preliminary reports from officers at the scene say the man let go of the car and was run over by the vehicle.

The unidentified man, described only as 25 years old, died later at a nearby hospital.

Ingram was arrested a short time later, police said.

NBC 7 has reached out to SDPD investigators in an attempt to determine what prompted the argument and the relationship between the victim and Ingram.

No other information was available.

