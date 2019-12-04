No Hate for Kat: Hometown Singer Makes Top 8 on 'The Voice'

Encinitas native Kat Hammock made it to the semi-finals of 'The Voice!' (Published 15 minutes ago)

An Encinitas teen proved she’s still the one after surviving another elimination on NBC’s “The Voice” – now inches away from victory.

Kat Hammock, 18, has officially made the top eight in the popular singing competition.

She fought hard, singing Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” Monday night, securing her coveted seat during eliminations.

“Listening to this makes me feel like I am skipping through a field of sunflowers in a rom com movie,” read one comment on a YouTube video of her performance.

Hammock is on Team Blake, and she told NBC 7 in November that she is “blessed and honored to be in this group.”

“I still can’t believe that Blake turned for me. Honestly, I’d always wanted him as a coach if he was to turn for me, and to have him turn around and give such a wonderful pitch for me was just a dream come true,” Hammock said.

When Hammock’s name was announced Tuesday night, she embraced her fellow contestant before rushing to singer Blake Shelton for another hug.

Back in Encinitas, the community had their own celebrations as Hammock’s family and friends gather to watch every week.

"This community is very tight. They’ve been involved in it for a very long time, so they all know Kat. Everybody is super excited for her,” Hammock's father told NBC 7.

Hammock began singing in her church choir in the fourth grade and devoted herself to learning piano shortly after.

“They've seen her in church. They’ve seen her work so hard and put in 100% to everything that she does, and it's paid off,” Hammock's voice coach Anne Marie Oldham said.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC 7 at 8 p.m.