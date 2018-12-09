Thousands of mental healthcare workers will go on strike against Kaiser Permanente for five days to demand better patient care and to meet staffing needs.

Many patients have to wait more than six weeks for a return visit for mental health, according to Mark Land-Ariizumi with the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW).

“That’s pretty much denying care,” Land-Ariizumi said. “You delay care up to six weeks, that’s essentially denying it.”

Kaiser Permanente said the decision to strike is not only disappointing but could hurt the very patients who will need mental healthcare.

“Strikes are not the way to solve problems, but if it highlights the needs for mental health and to bring mental health out of the shadows then, you know, it will have served at least one service,” said Annie Russell, chief operating officer at Kaiser Permanente.

Negotiations with NUHW began in the summer.

The union is asking for more staff and to lessen the number of patients referred to non-Kaiser therapists, to make patient wait times shorter, according to NUHW.

“We are not asking for anything out of the ordinary, we’re only asking what Kaiser has offered their other employees,” said Jim Clifford, who works for Kaiser Permanente.

The mental healthcare workers are also asking for improved wages and benefits.

“Our mental health professionals are the highest paid in the state,” Russell said. “Kaiser Permanente is a non-profit organization that reinvests its reserves back into its organization, back into its facilities.”

Since 2015, Kaiser Permanente added 30 percent more therapists and expanded mental health services, the non-profit said.

Kaiser Permanente said it’s prepared for the strike and will still be ready for patients that need care during the week.

Two more bargaining sessions have already been set up for the week, according to Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente is an integrated managed care consortium with multiple locations across the county.