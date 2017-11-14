Kaiser Permanente launched a new, Kaiser-staffed clinic inside a Target store in Santee Monday offering an array of services to both members and non-members of the company’s health system.

The in-store clinic is now open at a Target located at 9846 Mission Gorge Rd, staffed with licensed nurse practitioners and licensed vocational nurses. Physicians are available via “telemedicine consultations,” the company said.

Kaiser Permanente announced plans for the retail clinic in September, as well as another location at a Target store in Chula Vista, slated to open next month.

This follows a pilot program that began in 2014 with four Target stores in Southern California including Mission Valley and Vista. The Santee location is the third of its kind in San Diego County.

Over the next few years, Kaiser plans to open 30 more of these clinics in Southern California, branded “Target Clinic, care provided by Kaiser Permanente.”

The services offered at these retail clinics include pediatric care, women’s health care and care for chronic conditions like diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure. The clinics also offer basic dermatology services and treatment of minor illnesses like the flu, strep throat, sinus pain, asthma, earaches and more.

The clinics accept walk-in patients and various insurance plans, as well as payments in cash or credit.

The Santee location is open daily, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.