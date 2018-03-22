Kaaboo Announces 2018 Lineup

On Thursday morning, San Diego's largest music and entertainment festival -- Kaaboo Del Mar -- announced its initial round of performers for the 2018 three-day event to be held on Sept. 14-16 on the grounds of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and Fairgrounds, including the Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons and Robert Plant.

This year's Kaaboo is its fourth, kicking off in 2015, and bills itself as "everything a typical music festival is not." Described as "an adult escape," Kaaboo's amenities and attractions, aside from tons of music and comedy, include artisinal cuisine, craft libations and beers, spa services, contemporary visual art, its Bask Vegas-style pool, cabanas, dance clubs, plenty of seating, and even luxury bathrooms.

At first look, the 2018 lineup seems more well-rounded than last year's, though, as always, there are many artists appealing to an older audience; some of the bigger names are Halsey, Post Malone, Wiz Khalifa, N.E.R.D., Incubus, Earth Wind & Fire, Gucci Mane, Slash (backed by Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators), Alice in Chains, Billy Idol, Blondie, Jimmy Eat World, Cake, Nelly, Big Boi and many others. There are a few artists with San Diego connections on the list as well, including singer/songwriter Jewel, and local acts on the rise Shane Hall, Creature Canyon, Elise Trouw and Raelee Nikole.

Over the last three years, the annual fest has featured iconic music acts like Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (sadly, one of Petty's last performances before his untimely passing), P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ice Cube, Aerosmith, the Killers, and Snoop Dogg (among many, many others). It's expected to draw more than 100,000 people over the upcoming mid-September weekend.

Photo Recap: 2017 Kaaboo Del Mar

More good news: Three-day passes and various other ticketing packages go on sale Thursday, March 22, at 9 a.m. PST. Visit KaabooDelMar.com for tickets and more info.

The full 2018 Kaaboo lineup:



