Kaaboo Drops Daily Schedules

With 2019 Kaaboo Del Mar coming up in just a couple weeks, ticket-holders might be wondering how they're going to juggle their time at the festival. Good news: organizers have announced the daily lineup schedule for the Sept. 13-15 event.

Unlike many music fests (Bonnaroo, we're lookin' at you), Kaaboo's headliners actually wrap their sets up early enough for fans to even go out and catch another show around town afterward if they're so inclined.

On Friday, Kings of Leon play the Sunset Cliffs mainstage from 8:25-9:55 p.m. while Wu-Tang Clan and Snoop Dogg (what an amazing collab) rock the Grandview Stage from 7:35-9:35 p.m.

Dave Matthews Band get their Saturday headlining set started a bit earlier (they're more jammy, so that tracks) at 7:55 until 9:55 p.m., while the Black Eyed Peas (remember them?) hit the Grandview Stage from 8:05-9:30 p.m.

On the fest's last day, organizers wind the music down a little earlier with Mumford & Sons performing from 7:20 p.m.-9:05 p.m. and Duran Duran laying down the hits from 7:15-8:45 p.m.

Of course, there's, like, 70 other set times taking place before all those but like years prior, the Kaaboo folks have largely made the schedules conflict-free. If you're into one genre over another, you'll have little problem navigating from one area of the fairgrounds to the other -- and most likely, will be able to just set up camp at one stage altogether.

Folk-pop/rock fans, for example, would just hunker down at the Sunset Cliffs Stage on Friday for Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, REO Speedwagon, Maren Morris and Kings of Leon -- who all play one after the other. And on Sunday, world-music/reggae/folk lovers could theoretically spend all day in front of the Trestles Stage for Con Brio, Toots & the Maytals, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians and Colbie Caillat. It all just depends what you're into.

While there aren't many, just a couple of difficult decisions await attendees: If you want to catch beloved director/comedian Kevin Smith on Friday (6:35-7:35 p.m.), you'll have to basically miss sets by both Maren Morris and the Cult. That's a tough call. And if you're hoping to catch Sheryl Crow on Sunday (5:35-6:35 p.m.), you'll have to forego most of the Revivalists and the first half of Caillat's performance. But all in all, the schedule's been staggered quite nicely.

Kaaboo Del Mar 2019 Daily Schedules (for main stages)

Friday, Sept. 13

Sunset Cliffs Stage

3:05 p.m.: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

4:35 p.m.: REO Speedwagon

6:25 p.m.: Maren Morris

8:25 p.m.: Kings of Leon

Grandview Stage

2:30 p.m.: Plain White T's

3:40 p.m.: Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul

5:10 p.m.: Boyz II Men

7:35 p.m.: Snoop Dogg & Wu-Tang Clan

Trestles Stage

3:05 p.m.: Vintage Trouble

4:25 p.m.: Silversun Pickups

6:15 p.m.: The Cult

Amplify Escape Stage

2:15 p.m.: Hailey Whitters

5:15 p.m.: Tori Kelly

Saturday, Sept. 14

Sunset Cliffs Stage

2:05 p.m.: Badflower

3:05 p.m.: Switchfoot

4:35 p.m.: Bryan Adams

6:25 p.m.: OneRepublic

7:55 p.m.: Dave Matthews Band

Grandview Stage

1:30 p.m.: Mix Master Mike

3:00 p.m.: Laine Hardy

4:20 p.m.: Cheat Codes

5:55 p.m.: Sublime With Rome

8:05 p.m.: Black Eyed Peas

Trestles Stage

2:30 p.m.: Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

3:35 p.m.: Blind Melon

5:05 p.m.: Keuning

7:00 p.m.: Squeeze

Amplify Escape Stage

2:35 p.m.: Sir, Please

3:45 p.m.: Tim Reynolds

5:15 p.m.: Chevy Metal

Sunday, Sept. 15

Sunset Cliffs Stage

1:50 p.m.: Xavier Rudd

2:50 p.m.: Lifehouse

4:05 p.m.: The Bangles

5:35 p.m.: Sheryl Crow

7:20 p.m.: Mumford & Sons

Grandview Stage

1:00 p.m.: Perta

2:05 p.m.: Alec Benjamin

3:30 p.m.: Cash Cash

5:05 p.m.: The Revivalists

7:15 p.m.: Duran Duran

Trestles Stage

1:35 p.m.: Con Brio

2:35 p.m.: Toots & the Maytals

4:05 p.m.: Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

6:05 p.m.: Colbie Caillat

Amplify Escape Stage

2:30 p.m.: DJ Ricky For Real

4:00 p.m.: Trevor Daniel

5:15 p.m.: The Bacon Brothers

For full daily schedules, and more information, head to KaabooDelMar.com. Various multi-day and single-day tickets (and VIP packages) are still available for purchase.