Justin Timberlake Announces San Diego Show

'What goes around...comes around': Multi-Grammy-winning artist Justin Timberlake finally brings his globe-spanning “Man of the Woods” tour through San Diego next year with a stop at Valley View Casino Center on Feb. 21, 2019.

The tour, which wrapped up its European leg over the summer, has been racking up impressive reviews with its 360-degree multi-stage layout, cutting edge lasers, 3-D projections and fresh takes on some of multi-platinum-selling artist’s hit songs.

Tickets for the Valley View Casino Center show start at $49.50 (plus service fees) and go on sale to the general public starting Monday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. PST at LiveNation.com.

Of course, there are pre-sales too: American Express cardmembers can purchase tickets starting on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. PST through Sunday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. Members of Timberlake’s official fan club are also eligible for a separate pre-sale. For more information, head to JustinTimberlake.com.

Timberlake, who headlined the Super Bowl LII halftime show this past February, hasn’t performed in San Diego since his Jan. 8, 2007 tour stop at the then-named iPayOne Center (aka Sports Arena). And my, hasn’t the time just flown by?

The chart-topping actor/musician has sold more than 32 million albums throughout his solo career (of course, he was also a member of NSYNC from 1995-2002, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time), and has won 10 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, three Brit Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards since 2002.

Most recently, his four-times-platinum single “Can’t Stop the Feeling” (from the soundtrack to the 2016 animated film “Trolls”) became his fifth Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, and in addition to winning the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, earned him nominations for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

This year’s “Man of the Woods,” Timberlake's latest studio full-length, was also his fourth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods Tour Dates