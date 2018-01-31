Man Pleads Guilty to Encinitas Hit-and-Run That Injured Mother - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Man Pleads Guilty to Encinitas Hit-and-Run That Injured Mother

Parker struck 33-year-old mother Ashley Mullins Lane on Encinitas Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 22 in his white, Ford F-150 pickup

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 5:27 PM PST on Jan 31, 2018 | Updated 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    NBC 7 San Diego
    Justin Parker outside the courtroom on Oct. 12, 2017.

    An Encinitas man accused of striking a woman, checking on her condition and then driving away pleaded guilty Wednesday. 

    Justin Walt Parker entered a guilty plea Wednesday to charges stemming from a crash in September 2017. Parker was driving a white, Ford F-150 pickup on Encinitas Boulevard when he struck 33-year-old mother Ashley Mullins Lane

    Parker previously pleaded not guilty to hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury or death at an arraignment hearing in October. On Wednesday, his plea was changed.

    After Parker hit Mullins on Sept. 22, he got out of his car, saw her, spoke to people at the scene, and then got back into his car and drove away, Deputy District Attorney Robert Bruce said at his October arraignment. 

    Encinitas Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Hit and Run

    [DGO] Encinitas Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Hit and Run

    NBC 7's Rory Devine reports the court proceedings of an Encinitas man accused of causing great body harm to a woman after allegedly hitting her with his truck.

    (Published Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017)

    "We believe he knew the seriousness of her injuries and drove away anyways," Bruce said.

    A search warrant served at a custom automotive shop in Riverside uncovered Parker's truck and additional evidence, according to investigators.

    Bruce said the truck had been repaired after the crash.

    The 33-year-old mother was hospitalized for nearly a month with serious head, spine, pelvis and limb injuries. She was then transferred to a rehabilitation facility for recovery. 

    Parker is expected to be sentenced on March 12. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices