Jury Signals a Verdict in Gruesome DUI Hit-and-Run Case Oceanside

Jurors have reached a verdict in the murder trial of Esteysi “Stacy” Sanchez.

Sanchez had at least five alcoholic drinks, plus beer, in the hours before a collision on July 27, 2016, prosecutors said.

A transient walking on the sidewalk of Mission Avenue in Oceanside was struck and landed wedged in the defendant's windshield.

Sanchez is charged with second-degree murder and other related felonies.



Woman on Trial in Deadly Hit-and-Run

NBC 7's Robert Santos reports on the case of Stacy Sanchez who, according to her attorney, fell asleep at the wheel before striking and killing a transient in 2016. (Published Thursday, March 29, 2018)

The impact severed Jack Tenhulzen's foot. He then bled to death inside Sanchez’s car, which she abandoned on the street near her home.

In his opening statement, Sanchez’s attorney acknowledged that his client did drive drunk and that the defense also does not contest the hit-and-run allegation.

But attorney Herb Weston told jurors that fatigue, not alcohol, was responsible for the deadly crash.

Prosecutors said Sanchez had a blood alcohol level of approximately .22 percent at the time of the collision. That’s almost three times the legal limit of .08 percent.