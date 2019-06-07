Jury Sends Note in Kellen Winslow Junior Rape Trial

Kellen Winslow, Jr. as he appeared in a photo presented as evidence in the trial (L) and an image of the note presented to the judge from the jury room on Friday.

A note from one of the jurors deliberating the fate of a former NFL player accused of rape and indecent exposure hints that there may be some confusion in the jury room.

The note passed to the judge from the jury room Friday was released by a spokesperson of San Diego County Superior Court.

"The jurors could benefit from an explanation as to what being under oath means.

Additionaly [sic], how we should follow the law and not what we think the law means."

It is signed Juror 6.

The jury has been deliberating the rape trial of Kellen Winslow, Jr. since Wednesday, June 5.

It's not the first note sent to the judge from the jury room. Earlier this week, jurors asked to hear some testimony read back.

The trial's opening statements began on May 20.

In total, Winslow faces 12 charges: three counts of rape by force or fear, kidnap for rape, rape of an unconscious person, oral copulation by force or fear, sodomy by force of fear, indecent exposure, two counts of lewd acts in public, elder abuse, and battery charges.

Jurors listened to several days of testimony from five different women who accused the former NFL player of sexual assault and indecent exposure from June 2003 to earlier this year.

Jane Doe 1 said she was raped when a man in an SUV stopped to pick her up as she was hitchhiking in Encinitas in March 2018.

Jane Doe 2 said a man in an SUV picked her up on Vulcan Avenue and raped along Manchester Avenue in May 2018.

Jane Doe 3 said a man exposed himself to her while she was gardening at a residence on Lake Drive in May 2018.

Jane Doe 4 said a man raped her while she was unconscious in a Scripps Ranch townhouse when she was 17 in June 2003.

Jane Doe 5 said a man exposed himself to her on two separate occasions at a Carlsbad gym and began masturbating in front of her in February 2019.

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

To see a full timeline of events and accusations, click here.