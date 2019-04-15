Jury Selection Begins in Apple vs Qualcomm Trial in San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
Jury Selection Begins in Apple vs Qualcomm Trial in San Diego

By Paul Krueger

Published 36 minutes ago

    Jury selection began Monday in San Diego in a multi-billion dollar patent trial between Qualcomm and Apple. 

    Apple is seeking $27 billion in damages in the federal lawsuit over modem chips that link iPhone or Apple Watch devices to wireless data networks.

    Apple is accusing Qualcomm of engaging in illegal patent licensing practices while Qualcomm has argued Apple and its business partners have stopped paying royalties, CNBC has reported.

    Qualcomm is seeking up to $15 billion in damages. 

    The courtroom was packed with observers with 10 seats set aside by Judge Gonzalo Curiel for media covering the case. 

      

