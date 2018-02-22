NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has weather information for those hoping to take a trip up to the mountains to see some snow. (Published 4 hours ago)

For the second time this week, students in Julian are getting a snow day.

The San Diego County Office of Education announced Wednesday that Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District and Warner Unified School District campuses would be closed Thursday due to weather.

"The safety and security of students, fdfdaculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county," the Office of Education said in a release.

NBC 7 meteorologists forecasted temperatures in the mountains Thursday to stay in the 20s from midnight until 9 a.m.

Snow Fall at Cleveland National Forest

Snow falls at Cleveland National Forest. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018)

The mountains in the East County will see a lingering chance for snow flurries throughout the next several nights and days, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh.



Frigid overnight temperatures on Monday moved the county to keep more than 450 students in Julian at home Tuesday and off of the slick, icy roads. A frost advisory was issued from 10 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday

County officials said that many students in the area catch the bus as early as 6 a.m. before the rising sun has a chance to melt ice left on the roads. Buses don't handle the region's winding roads quite like cars can especially when they're icy, so closing schools for the day was a must.

Students returned to their normal school schedules on Wednesday.

