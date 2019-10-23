Julian Schools Closed Amid Hours-Spanning Power Outage - NBC 7 San Diego
Julian Schools Closed Amid Hours-Spanning Power Outage

SDCOE said the outage was unplanned. The cause of the outage was not yet known and SDG&E was investigating

By Christina Bravo

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    An unplanned power outage in the mountain community of Julian has forced schools in the area to close Wednesday. 

    The outage at about midnight left more than 1,600 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power in the Borrego Springs, Julian, Santa Ysabel, Pine Hills areas. 

    Power was expected to be restored by noon, but the unexpected outage forced the Julian Union High and the Julian Union school districts to cancel classes Wednesday. 

    The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) initially said the closure was due to a planned power shut-off by SDG&E to prevent fires amid Santa Ana winds. The forced outages have the potential to affect nearly 24,000 customers in the mountain communities. 

    But SDCOE later clarified that the outage was unplanned. The cause of the outage was not yet known and crews was investigating, SDG&E said. 

