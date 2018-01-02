Fire Jumps From Building to Brush in Julian

A fire that sparked in a building in Julian Tuesday jumped to surrounding brush, scorching approximately 2 acres. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

A structure fire Tuesday morning in Julian spread to surrounding brush, scorching approximately two acres, officials said.

The blaze began at around 9:50 a.m. in some sort of building on Sunset View Drive less than a half-mile west of the Julian Pioneer Museum and the community’s famous Mom’s Pie House.

The flames jumped from the building to surrounding brush but firefighters were able to quickly contain it, holding it to about two acres.

No evacuations were ordered and nobody was hurt, officials said. About an hour later, white smoke still billowed from the brush. Fire crews remained at the scene mopping up hot spots and monitoring the area to prevent flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



