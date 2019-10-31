Journey, Pretenders Plot Massive 2020 Tour

We have a feeling that local fans of Journey and the Pretenders will welcome this news with 'open arms': The two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have announced a massive, five-month 2020 North American trek -- which includes a stop at Chula Vista's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. PST, while pre-sale options begin on Nov. 4 for American Express card holders, with other pre-sales start on Nov. 5. Visit LiveNation.com for more information. Ticket prices range from $35-$399.50 (plus fees).
Journey, one of the best-known and best-selling rock bands of all time (with nearly 100 million albums sold globally), have promised a show filled with "hits from start to finish" -- and with 19 top 40 singles to their name (including "Don't Stop Believin'," "Faithfully," "Open Arms," "Separate Ways," "Wheel in the Sky" and others), it shouldn't be too difficult for 'em to do.
Show attendees will also be treated to a set of familiar songs from their tourmates, the Pretenders -- led by the inimitable Chrissie Hynde -- whose singles (like "Brass in Pocket," "I'll Stand By You," "Back on the Chain Gang," and "Don't Get Me Wrong" among others) hold several top entries in the rock & roll lexicon.
On their own, both artists would be incredible to see live and in concert -- but both of them together? It's simply a must-see event.
Journey & Pretenders Tour Dates
- May 15, 2020 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
- May 16 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
- May 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- May 20 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
- May 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
- May 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
- May 24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 26 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
- May 27 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
- May 29 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
- May 30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
- June 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
- June 2 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
- June 4 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
- June 6 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- June 7 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- June 9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- June 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
- June 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
- June 20 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
- June 22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
- June 24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
- June 26 – St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- June 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
- June 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- July 2 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
- July 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- July 5 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
- July 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
- July 10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
- July 11 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
- July 13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
- July 14 – Quebec City, PQ @ Videotron Center
- July 17 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
- July 18 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
- July 29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
- July 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Aug. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Aug. 2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
- Aug. 4 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Aug. 5 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
- Aug. 7 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Aug. 8 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- Aug. 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Aug. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- Aug. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- Aug. 21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Aug. 22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- Aug. 24 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Arena
- Aug. 26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf
- Aug. 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
- Aug. 29 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
- Aug. 30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sept. 2 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
- Sept. 3 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
- Sept. 5 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sept. 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
- Sept. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
- Sept. 12 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts