Journey, Pretenders Plot Massive 2020 Tour

We have a feeling that local fans of Journey and the Pretenders will welcome this news with 'open arms': The two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have announced a massive, five-month 2020 North American trek -- which includes a stop at Chula Vista's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. PST, while pre-sale options begin on Nov. 4 for American Express card holders, with other pre-sales start on Nov. 5. Visit LiveNation.com for more information. Ticket prices range from $35-$399.50 (plus fees).

Journey, one of the best-known and best-selling rock bands of all time (with nearly 100 million albums sold globally), have promised a show filled with "hits from start to finish" -- and with 19 top 40 singles to their name (including "Don't Stop Believin'," "Faithfully," "Open Arms," "Separate Ways," "Wheel in the Sky" and others), it shouldn't be too difficult for 'em to do.

Show attendees will also be treated to a set of familiar songs from their tourmates, the Pretenders -- led by the inimitable Chrissie Hynde -- whose singles (like "Brass in Pocket," "I'll Stand By You," "Back on the Chain Gang," and "Don't Get Me Wrong" among others) hold several top entries in the rock & roll lexicon.

On their own, both artists would be incredible to see live and in concert -- but both of them together? It's simply a must-see event.

Journey & Pretenders Tour Dates