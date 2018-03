An 11-year-old student reported missing from an elementary school in San Diego’s Chollas Creek area Wednesday has been reunited with his mother, a school secretary confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said a boy was reported missing at around 1:30 p.m. from an after-school program at John Marshall Elementary School on Altadena Avenue.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.