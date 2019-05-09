Read 109 Charges Against Alleged Poway Synagogue Shooter

A man suspected in a deadly shooting at a Poway synagogue and arson at a Mosque in Escondido is facing 109 new federal charges in connection with both incidents -- half of which are for committing a hate crime, federal prosecutors said.
John Timothy Earnest, 19, faces multiple criminal counts including murder and attempted murder - both with a hate-crime special circumstance and gun allegations - as well as arson of a house of worship.
Read about the investigation leading up to the new charges here.
Below is the full charging document released by federal authorities on Thursday.