Read 109 Charges Against Alleged Poway Synagogue Shooter

POWAY, CA - APRIL 27: The exterior of the Congregation Chabad synagogue is seen on April 27, 2019 in Poway, California. A gunman opened fire at the synagogue on the last day of Passover leaving one person dead and three others injured. The suspect is in custody. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A man suspected in a deadly shooting at a Poway synagogue and arson at a Mosque in Escondido is facing 109 new federal charges in connection with both incidents -- half of which are for committing a hate crime, federal prosecutors said.

John Timothy Earnest, 19, faces multiple criminal counts including murder and attempted murder - both with a hate-crime special circumstance and gun allegations - as well as arson of a house of worship.

Below is the full charging document released by federal authorities on Thursday.