Read 109 Charges Against Alleged Poway Synagogue Shooter

One member of the congregation was killed and the rabbi and two other people were injured in the shooting at Chabad of Poway

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    POWAY, CA - APRIL 27: The exterior of the Congregation Chabad synagogue is seen on April 27, 2019 in Poway, California. A gunman opened fire at the synagogue on the last day of Passover leaving one person dead and three others injured. The suspect is in custody. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

    A man suspected in a deadly shooting at a Poway synagogue and arson at a Mosque in Escondido is facing 109 new federal charges in connection with both incidents -- half of which are for committing a hate crime, federal prosecutors said. 

    John Timothy Earnest, 19, faces multiple criminal counts including murder and attempted murder - both with a hate-crime special circumstance and gun allegations - as well as arson of a house of worship.

    Read about the investigation leading up to the new charges here.

    Below is the full charging document released by federal authorities on Thursday. 

