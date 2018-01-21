Longtime San Diego weathercaster and founder of The Weather Channel, John Coleman, has died at age 83, according to KUSI News.

KUSI News reported Coleman died at his Las Vegas home Saturday, according to his wife, Linda Coleman.

Coleman was the first weathercaster on ABC’s Good Morning America and was the founder of online weather service, The Weather Channel. He spent two decades as a weathercaster for KUSI News in San Diego before retiring in 2014, the station said.

In 1983, Coleman won the American Meteorological Society award for Outstanding Service by a Broadcast Meteorologist. The organization credited Coleman for “his pioneering efforts in establishing a national cable weather channel,” according to the AMS website.