Friends Mourn Beloved Chef, Bar Manager Shot to Death in the Gaslamp

Friends, family, and co-workers and bar patrons turned kin gathered Monday night to celebrate the life of a beloved Gaslamp Quarter chef who was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot at least once in the torso just before 2 a.m. after he and a companion got in a confrontation with another group near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Market Street, outside Blue Point Coastal Cuisine.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) did not confirm the victim's name, but friends and family said the slain man was Joey Holz, a revered bar manager and executive chef at Myst Lounge.

"A very good guy; kind heart," is how Holz's friend Shaun Spearman described him. "Would take care of anybody, looked out for anybody. He had just a big heart."

Chef Killed in Gaslamp Shooting

A shooting at the intersection of 5th and Market in the Gaslamp Quarter left one man dead. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian is outside the Myst Lounge where the victim used to work. (Published 6 hours ago)

At a prayer vigil hosted for Holz at the Embarcadero Marina Park, people who cared about him described him in a similar fashion.

Myst Lounge General Manager Corey Nigrelli described Holz as his "My backbone. My right-hand man."



"He was such a good person that I felt obliged to be here," Myst Lounge patron Corey Goodwyn said.

Watch Live Fire Burning Off San Pasqual Road Was Deliberately Set: MAST

A recycled social media posts spreading the word about Holz's vigil said he was a loving father.

"Joey would jump out of a plane with no parachute to protect that little 3-year-old,"friend Tony Taylor said. "He took him everywhere."

Flowers were placed outside the Myst Lounge, which had curtains covering the closed door Monday afternoon.



Witnesses to the shooting raced to help Holz until medics arrived, but they were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 20 minutes after he was shot, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Two suspects, who witnesses reported leaving the scene in a taxi, were located less than a mile from where the shooting occurred and were taken into custody for questioning, Dobbs said.

One of the men, 23-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, was arrested and booked into jail on murder charges, Dobbs said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

SDPD said it did not appear that the victim and the suspect knew each other.