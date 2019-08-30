Make Money Helping US Census 2020 in San Diego County

The task of counting every person living in the U.S. will require thousands of people and the U.S. Census Bureau has begun the hiring process for the 2020 Census.

What's needed at this time are field workers. The hours are flexible for the most part but you will likely be required to work during daylight hours. Some evening or weekend hours may be necessary to interview people when they are usually home.

The salary for census takers in the San Diego County is $20.50 per hour. Those people hired in Imperial County will make $16.50 per hour. Those individuals hired in Riverside County will earn a pay ranging between $15.50 to $17 per hour.

If you're hired as a census taker, you may also receive money for work-related mileage and expenses.

People wanting to work in the census offices can see locations here.

The positions are temporary and are expected to last for several weeks.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old with a valid Social Security number. They must be U.S. citizens, according to the US Census Bureau. There will be a criminal background check for applicants and some may be required to take an English proficiency test.

The information collected in the 2020 Census will help the federal government determine how funds are spent on roads, schools, hospitals and other services.

Learn details on how to apply here.