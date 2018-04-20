An image provided by Jimbo's showing the elixir being used in the products upon request.

A Southern California natural foods store is selling CBD elixir and offering the oil as a boost option to add in smoothies, coffees or juices at the company’s juice bar.

Jimbo's Naturally debuted their first "CBD Elixir" juice at their juice bar Thursday. It's made of organic cucumber, spinach, lemon, celery, turmeric, ginger and PlusCBD Oil.

“Whole plant CBD hemp oil is simply feeding the system that keeps all of our functions in balance,” said Maggie Frank, PlusCBDoil national educator in an interview with Jimbo’s president Luke Abott.

Frank reminded customers hemp-derived cannabis will not have the same effect as smoking or ingesting marijuana.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved cannabidiol (CBD), a component of the marijuana plant in any drug product for any indication. The agency has also issued warnings to companies who claim the product treats or cures serious diseases like cancer.

The new hemp supplement will be sold in all of the company's stores.

The Carmel Valley-based business also has locations in downtown San Diego Horton Plaza, Escondido, Carlsbad and 4s Ranch.



