Jessop Jewelers Closing After 125 Years in San Diego

By Andrew Johnson

Published at 7:30 PM PST on Feb 9, 2018

    For the next 30 days, this timepiece of San Diego history will get tuned up, repainted and put back in working order, all courtesy of Jessop Jewlers.

    Jim Jessop, owner of Jessop Jewelers, is retiring and closing his downtown location next Saturday after the store’s 125-year history in San Diego.

    San Diegans may recognize Jessop Jewelers from their award-winning clock. The clock adorned with 17 jewels took 15 months to build and was granted landmark status by the San Diego Historical Resources Board in 1998, 91 years after its creation.

    In honor of their family’s San Diego presence, Jessop Jewelers will hold their final event Saturday at 2 p.m. at its downtown location in Horton Plaza.

    The store is expecting more than 100 people to come out and celebrate the Jessop’s traditions. 

    During the event, the store will raffle off a Burma ruby jewel flanked by two diamonds worth an estimated $6,500.

    The Jessop family has undergone many transitions from their first location on F Street to their current location on West C Street, which they moved into in 1991, according to their website.

    Their website also stressed the importance their company had on family values and personal connections to their San Diego customers.

