Husband and Wife Arrested in Deadly Stabbing of Oceanside Man

A husband and wife were arrested in Southern California for attempting to pass stolen checks and, in the process, were identified as suspects in the deadly stabbing of an Oceanside man.

The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) said Jereme and Kelsey Rasmussen were detained by Westminster Police Department officers Tuesday. While checking their records, police discovered the couple’s connection to the killing of David Viars, 33. The OPD confirmed the Rasmussens were wanted as suspects in that case and the couple was taken into custody.

Viars was stabbed to death on Jan. 1 on North Coast Highway in Oceanside, near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant and a Rodeway Inn.

OPD investigators said Viars was spotted by a passerby crawling out from under a bridge at around 11:45 p.m. that night. The passerby called police and Viars was rushed to a local hospital.

A man was stabbed and killed underneath a bridge in Oceanside. NBC 7's Audra Stafford shares the latest details. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

Viars died a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing. At this point, police have not released details on a motive or the relationship, if any, between the Rasmussens and Viars. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to OPD Det. Erik Ellgard at (760) 435-4748 or the OPD’s anonymous tip line at (760) 435-4730.