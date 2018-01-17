Husband and Wife Arrested in Deadly Stabbing of Oceanside Man - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Husband and Wife Arrested in Deadly Stabbing of Oceanside Man

Jereme and Kelsey Rasmussen are accused in the Jan. 1 killing of Oceanside resident David Viars, 33

By Monica Garske

Published at 11:47 AM PST on Jan 17, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Husband and Wife Arrested in Deadly Stabbing of Oceanside Man

    A husband and wife were arrested in Southern California for attempting to pass stolen checks and, in the process, were identified as suspects in the deadly stabbing of an Oceanside man.

    The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) said Jereme and Kelsey Rasmussen were detained by Westminster Police Department officers Tuesday. While checking their records, police discovered the couple’s connection to the killing of David Viars, 33. The OPD confirmed the Rasmussens were wanted as suspects in that case and the couple was taken into custody.

    Viars was stabbed to death on Jan. 1 on North Coast Highway in Oceanside, near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant and a Rodeway Inn.

    OPD investigators said Viars was spotted by a passerby crawling out from under a bridge at around 11:45 p.m. that night. The passerby called police and Viars was rushed to a local hospital.

    Man Killed Underneath Bridge in Oceanside Stabbing

    [DGO] Man Killed Underneath Bridge in Oceanside Stabbing

    A man was stabbed and killed underneath a bridge in Oceanside. NBC 7's Audra Stafford shares the latest details.

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

    Viars died a short time later.

    The investigation is ongoing. At this point, police have not released details on a motive or the relationship, if any, between the Rasmussens and Viars. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to OPD Det. Erik Ellgard at (760) 435-4748 or the OPD’s anonymous tip line at (760) 435-4730.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices