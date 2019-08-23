NBC 7's Dave Summers speaks with Jose Aguilera, a Good Samaritan who helped save a young woman from a fiery crash on I-15 in San Diego. Sadly, two others in her car could not be rescued. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

A man was convicted Thursday on multiple criminal counts including second-degree murder in a double fatal collision that happened on Interstate 15 in 2018.

Jeffrey Brian Levi was driving northbound on I-15 at Miramar Road at 100 mph when he rear-ended a Toyota on Jan. 3, 2018. The car was carrying siblings Jesus David Dominguez, 33, and Jiovanna Dominguez,18, and Jiovanna's boyfriend, Isaac Felix.

The force of the impact sent Levi’s car down an embankment, and left the Toyota disabled in the middle lanes of I-15.

Soon, an off-duty San Diego police officer on his way home from work in an unmarked SUV, crashed into the Toyota.

Other drivers stopped to help and got Jiovana Dominguez out of the car safely.

Moments later, the car burst into flames. Jesus David Dominguez and Isaac Felix were killed.

A San Diego Police helicopter later found Levi nearly 15 minutes after the crash walking near the area. Three hours after the accident, Levi’s blood alcohol level (BAC) registered at .167, more than double the legal limit.

On Thursday, Levi was convicted of second degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI causing injury and hit and run involving death.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 1.

Months after the crash, Levi filed a claim to the city of San Diego, a precursor to a lawsuit, requesting the city and the police department assume “indemnity and apportionment of fault” for the accident.

DUI Suspect in Fiery Crash on I-15 Charged With Murder

Jeffrey Levi was formerly charged Friday for allegedly driving under the influence in a crash on I-15 that killed two people and left two others injured. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

The families of the deceased men and the injured woman sued the city of San Diego, the off-duty officer, and Levi.