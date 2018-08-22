Jeep Driver Escapes Fiery Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
Jeep Driver Escapes Fiery Crash

By Melissa Adan and R. Stickney

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Crews Restore Service After Jeep Downs Power Pole

    NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports from Auto Park Way in Escondido.

    (Published 10 minutes ago)

    A man escaped a fiery crash Tuesday when his Jeep took out a utility pole in Escondido and then burst into flames.

    The vehicle fire just before midnight caused downed power lines and a disruption of service for phone and electric customers.

    The driver lost control and crashed into a street sign and then the power pole, causing the Jeep to go up in flames, Escondido police said.

    Southbound Auto Park Way was closed to traffic between Citracado Parkway and Enterprise Street. 

    San Diego Gas & Electric crews were working to repair the damage. There were several businesses without power in the area. It may be hours before power is restored, according to SDG&E.

    The driver was treated at a nearby hospital, for what police described as minor injuries.

