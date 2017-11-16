El Cajon police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting and attempted homicide of a victim in the East County community over the weekend.

Jaquis Holiday, 19, was booked into jail Wednesday afternoon as a suspect in the shooting, which took place just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the corner of E. Washington Avenue and Jamacha Road.

A number of witnesses called the El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) that night to report loud noises coming from the area. When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, but there was no suspect in sight.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a hospital. He is expected to survive, ECPD Lt. Rob Ransweiler said Thursday.

Ransweiler said Holiday was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person and for violating his probation. He is due in court Thursday and again on Dec. 15, per jail booking records.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Ransweiler said detectives have not yet determined the motive or if the incident is gang-related.

Following the shooting, police came upon a two-car crash in the area. Multiple people were seen fleeing from that collision and detectives are investigating if the crash was at all related to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case can call the ECPD at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.