Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in the Women's March in San Diego this weekend. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019)

The streets of downtown San Diego's waterfront will be filled with people Saturday as locals take part in the 2019 Women's March.

The nationwide movement, now in its third year, will take place on a local level at Waterfront Park, near the County Administration Building, at 1600 Pacific Highway.

The peaceful demonstration is expected to feature special speakers, music and participants united in support of women’s rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights and other important topics shaping our world in 2019 including sexism, assault, the government shutdown and family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to organizers, the march runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting with performances at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park, followed by speeches at 11 a.m. and the actual marching at 12 p.m.

The 1.34-mile route starts at Waterfront Park, heads south on North Harbor Drive, turns onto Pacific Coast Highway and ends, once more, at Waterfront Park. Following the march, organizers say there will be a gathering where participants can enjoy live music, food trucks and a chance to connect with other community members and march partners.

This year’s march emcee is South Bay leader Nora E. Vargas, who spoke with NBC 7 Thursday about the importance of the event.

"The beauty of this march is that we all come to the table with different experiences, different backgrounds and in the end, it’s about how we stand together as a community to move forward," Vargas said.

Other speakers on the roster include Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery, and Carlsbad City Councilmember Dr. Priya Bhat-Patel, to name a few.

Musicians partaking in the event include spoken word artist Cedrice, The Resizters – a protest cover song band – singers Lisa Sanders and Lindsay White, and the San Diego Women’s Chorus.

Some road closures will be in effect along North Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway during the march. Ride-sharing services can drop participants off at Beech and Ash streets. Since parking downtown is at a premium, participants might want to consider taking public transit to the event.

Since January 2017, the Women’s March San Diego has drawn solid crowds of women, men and children – often holding signs – marching in solidarity.

This year, local Valerie Hardie will be among them. She told NBC 7 San Diego this week that she is ready to have her voice heard.

"I feel the chain of events nationwide has inspired lots of women to come forward," Hardie said.

The big push at last year's Women's March was to get out and vote in the 2018 elections.

Today, America's 116th Congress is like none other, with more women serving than ever before, and a new generation of minorities is creating a House more aligned with the population of the United States. Nancy Pelosi made history by being elected again to the post of House Speaker. Still, the Republican side in the House is made up of mostly white men.

San Diego-based U.S. Navy veteran Vanessa Madrid said equality is one of the many issues driving her to take part in this year’s march.

This year, with the expiration of the Violence Against Women Act, the Women's March will call attention to the safety of women.

"What we’re really trying to do is ensure that we emphasize that it's really important to protect sexual assault victims," Vargas said.

Linda Brawley is pro-choice and told NBC 7 the Supreme Court and the Kavanaugh hearings are driving her to walk.

"They only need one or two more votes, and they can overturn Roe versus Wade," she said.

This year's Women’s March is not without controversy. There have been claims of anti-Semitism among the national walk organizers.

"As a group and an organization, we absolutely are against any type of anti-Semitism, any type of hatred, anything against race or religion,” Vargas said, trying to distance the San Diego march from the national organizers.

In the end, local organizers said the march is about improving people's lives.

"I'm stepping up for the women who may not have a voice and to say we can do better," Hardie said.