Palate Party: San Diego Restaurant Week Returns

The ultimate party for your palate is back: San Diego Restaurant Week (SDRW), showcasing mouthwatering meals from more than 180 eateries across our county over the course of eight delicious days.

This edition of SDRW -- its first round of 2019 -- runs from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27. The scrumptious set-up is familiar: participating restaurants will offer special two and three-course, prix fixe menus for lunch and/or dinner. Two-course lunch menus are priced at $10, $15 or $20 per person, while three-course dinner menus are priced at $20, $30, $40 and $50 per person.

The popular culinary event spans eateries across more than a dozen regions in San Diego County: Coronado, downtown San Diego, uptown San Diego, East County, La Jolla, Little Italy, Central San Diego, Mission Bay and Beaches, North County Inland and Coastal, South Bay, Point Loma/Harbor Island, Old Town and Hillcrest.

Cuisine varies, too, with every type of food imaginable on the SDRW menus -- from American and California fare to Argentine, Chinese, Japanese, Mexican, French, Italian, Greek, and even gluten-free options.

As always, no special passes are required to attend SDRW. Just pick the participating restaurant that sounds good to you, go there and ask for the SDRW menu. Really, it’s easy as pie.

A small sampling of eateries in different neighborhoods participating in SDRW 2018 include:

North Italia (Coronado)

Eddie V's Prime Seafood (Downtown San Diego)

Great Maple (Uptown San Diego)

Bo-Beau Kitchen + Garden (East County)

Draft Republic (La Jolla)

Puerto LA Boca Argentinian Restaurant (Little Italy)

Brooklyn Girl Eatery (Central San Diego)

Waterbar (Mission Bay and Beaches)

Flower Child (North County Coastal)

Vintana Wine + Dine (North County Inland)

Sea180 Coastal Tavern (South Bay)

Coasterra (Point Loma/Harbor Island)

The Cosmopolitan Hotel & Restaurant (Old Town)

La Bonne Table (Hillcrest)

Some SDRW eateries offering extra perks include The Patio on Goldfinch (Central San Diego), which will be having an all-day Happy Hour on Jan. 21. Meanwhile, over in La Jolla, George's at the Cove will let you bring your own bottle of wine to the restaurant and enjoy it with lunch or dinner for no corkage fee, from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. Backyard Kitchen and Tap in Pacific Beach and House of Blues in downtown San Diego will showcase live music while patrons dine-in during Restaurant Week.

The long list of participating SDRW eateries, along with photos and mouthwatering menus, – can be seen in full on the SDRW website. Foodies can even score a few recipes from local restaurants so they can try their hand at recreating those delicious dishes at home.

Here's to hoping you enjoy the week, foodies. Every last bite of it.