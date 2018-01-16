Foodies, here's a morsel of mouthwatering news: San Diego Restaurant Week (SDRW) begins this Sunday, showcasing bites from more than 180 eateries across our county over the course of eight delicious days.

This edition of SDRW -- its first round of 2018 -- runs from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28. The scrumptious set-up is familiar: participating restaurants will offer special two and three-course, prix fixe menus for lunch and/or dinner. Two-course lunch menus are priced at $10, $15 or $20 per person, while three-course dinner menus are priced at $20, $30, $40 and $50 per person.

The popular culinary event spans eateries across more than a dozen regions in San Diego County: Coronado, downtown San Diego, uptown San Diego, East County, La Jolla, Little Italy, Central San Diego, Mission Bay and Beaches, North County Inland and Coastal, South Bay, Point Loma/Harbor Island, Old Town and Hillcrest.

Cuisine varies, too, with every type of food imaginable on the SDRW menus -- from American and California fare to Chinese, Japanese, Mexican, French, Italian, Greek and more.

As always, no special passes are required to attend SDRW. Just pick the participating restaurant that sounds good to you, go there and ask for the SDRW menu. Really, it’s easy as pie.

A small sampling of eateries participating in SDRW 2018 include:

Leroy's Kitchen + Lounge (Coronado)

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine (Downtown San Diego)

Great Maple (Uptown San Diego)

Farmers Table (East County)

Beaumont's Eatery (La Jolla)

Cafe Gratitude (Little Italy)

One Door North (Central San Diego)

The Patio on Lamont (Mission Bay and Beaches)

Cucina Enoteca Del Mar (North County Coastal)

Sushi Lounge (North County Inland)

Sea180 Coastal Tavern (South Bay)

Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria (Point Loma/Harbor Island)

Cafe Coyote (Old Town)

Hash House A Go Go (Hillcrest)

The very long list of participating SDRW eateries – as well as photos and mouthwatering menus – can be seen in full on the SDRW website. Foodies can even score a few recipes so they can try their hand at cooking some delicious dishes at home, created by eateries like The Marine Room, Mille Fleurs and Tidal.

Enjoy the week, foodies -- every last bite of it.