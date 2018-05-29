The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC) is officially taking over management and renaming the Hollywood Casino Jamul starting Tuesday.

JIVDC began the management and operational transition of the now Jamul Casino, which is located on the reservation, from Penn National Gaming back in March.

JIVDC is a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village, which is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years.

“This is a momentous occasion for the Jamul Indian Village,” Chairwoman Erica Pinto said. “We are incredibly proud of the work of our management team and staff in making this a smooth transition and in making our goal of self-sufficiency a reality. We are even prouder of the fact that we have not laid off even one employee, indeed, we are hiring now to fill positions.”

Jamul Casino will have a new look, but benefits earned by members in the Marquee Rewards program will transition to the new program. All members will retain their earned comps and tier status, as well as comparable or better benefits, according to JIVDC.

New President and General Manager Mary Cheeks is a 30-year-veteran of the New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York gaming markets.

The word Jamul means “sweetwater” and pays tribute not just to the Tribe, but to San Diego’s Sweetwater River, which the Tribe’s Kumeyaay ancestors have lived in harmony with for thousands of years.

“We invite the community to visit us and see the exciting changes happening at the Jamul Casino,” Pinto said. “We’re committed to providing a high-quality gaming experience and a dining destination for our guests, and to building on our strong relationship with the East County community.”

The casino supports about 1,000 permanent jobs in the region, JIVDC said.

The Tribe uses revenue and resources from the casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare and housing initiatives for its members.

The $460 million-casino opened in October 2016.

