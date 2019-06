Two people were killed when two vehicles collided on a road in Jamul Sunday, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The collision happened just before midnight where Lyons Valley Road and Reservoir Drive intersect, according to CHP Officer Doerr.

A green GMC Sonoma pickup truck collided with a black Jeep Wrangler, Doerr said.

He did not say if the two people killed were riding in the same vehicle.