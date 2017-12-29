Jack in the Box's famous tacos are part of the chain's new "Merry Munchie Meal," priced at $4.20 and catered to the cannabis enthusiasts crowd.

These are some high times for Jack in the Box customers, especially for those who are cannabis enthusiasts. Jack in the Box (Nasdaq: JACK) recently partnered with Merry Jane, the digital media platform co-founded by hit rapper Snoop Dogg, to create the Merry Munchie Meal.

With the legalization of recreational marijuana in California starting in January, the company announced that the “munchie” meal will be available for a limited time at three restaurants in Long Beach. Customers can enjoy two tacos, three chicken strips, a half portion of curly fries and a half portion of onion rings, five mini churros and a small drink, all for the price of $4.20, plus tax. The unique price point reflects the well-known term used within the cannabis culture. April 20 is a day recognized by pot smokers and its advocates.

Here it is: The @merryjane x @jackinthebox : MERRY MUNCHIE MEAL Available for a limited time only in select Long Beach, CA locations, January 2018. Plus, it’s only $4.20. Stay tuned for more info! A post shared by Jack in the Box (@jackinthebox) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

The promotion runs Jan. 18-25. It was not immediately clear why Long Beach was chosen for the promotion, though the community does get mentioned in Snoop Dogg’s lyrics.

As one of the first national chains to publicly welcome the drug, Jack in the Box seeks to attract a variety of fans especially when it comes to the late-night menu.

“Launching the Merry Munchie Meal is the perfect way to acknowledge the cannabis culture in our shared home state of California,” said Scott Chung, chief operations officer at Merry Jane. “Leveraging our Emmy-nominated content production and forward thinking, we have created this campaign and limited-time offer product with Jack in the Box that marries both brands’ voices.”

At the beginning of December, Jack in the Box agreed to sell its Qdoba fast-casual Mexican food chain to Apollo Global Management LLC for $305 million in cash. Given marijuana’s well-established association with fast food, this limited-time offer might generate the buzz the business needs as it sharpens its focus on its core market.