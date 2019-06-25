JCPenney to Fill 160 Seasonal Jobs in San Diego

Although JCPenney plans to close some department stores nationwide this year, the retailer is also looking to hire thousands of seasonal employees across the U.S., including 160 in San Diego.

The company announced Tuesday it wants to fill positions in the greater San Diego area in time for back-to-school season. The customer service and support jobs vary – from cashier and “replenishment specialist,” to salon stylists and beauty consultants for the Sephora locations housed inside some JCPenney stores.

JCPenney said interested locals can apply in-store using the JCPenney Applicant Kiosk or online here. Applicants should then search for “seasonal” jobs in their market.

According to the company, seasonal employees are given a full associate discount of up to 25 percent. The job could lead to a more permanent position, too, depending on a store’s needs down the road.

JCPenney said the salon positions might be good for stylists with a built-in set of clients; there is no booth rental fee. Salon stylists are offered perks like paid artistic training.

In early 2017, JCPenney announced it would close 138 stores in an effort to cut costs and grow sales at its strongest locations.

Caitlin Piper, a representative with JCPenney corporate communications, told NBC 7 Tuesday the company will still close 18 stores and nine home and furniture shops nationwide this year, as reported by CNBC.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would no longer be selling major appliances, ending a three-year run of that business model.

Piper confirmed the company has no plans to announce additional store closures later this year.

JCPenney currently operates a half-dozen stores in San Diego County including locations in National City, El Cajon, Chula Vista and Escondido.

The rep said JCPenney is looking to hire a total of up to 22,000 seasonal associates across the United States and Puerto Rico this back-to-school season.