The victim told NBC 7's Jackie Crea he's still not sure why he was targeted. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

'It Wasn't My Time Yet': Barber Shot Outside National City Shop

The barber who was shot in front of his National City shop in late March tells NBC 7 he's still trying to figure out why he was targeted.

David Martinez was found with a gunshot wound outside the King of Fades barbershop in the 300 block of Highland Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. on March 27.

“I recovered a lot faster than the doctors were anticipating,” Martinez said. “Thank God."

Though feeling better physically, Martinez is still trying to come to terms with just how close he came with death.

National City Barbershop Owner Recovering After Shooting

A family member says the owner begged the gunman to spare his life. NBC 7's Danny Freeman has the details. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2019)

The shooter, identified the day after the shooting as 44-year-old Peter Burgos, walked into King of Fades with his hood on, wearing all black.

Martinez said the last word the shooter said to him was “What kind of haircuts do you guys do?" Then he opened fire for no apparent reason.

“He stood over me and shot at me another two times at my head,” Martinez recounted.

As for why Burgos came into his shop with the intent to kill, Martinez said “I'm still trying to figure that out, you know? I have no idea why."

The National City Police Department told NBC 7 that responding officers heard the gunshots and — as they approached the spot where David Martinez was lying on the ground — witnessed a person running from the scene and saw a gun on the ground.

Cell phone video shot moments after the gunfire shows police chasing down Burgos while Martinez lays wounded.

Burgos Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder

The man accused of shooting a national city barber, was in court to answer to charges. The shooting happened right outside the barber's business. (Published Friday, March 29, 2019)

Burgos was later found and taken into custody.

Martinez was hit once in the pelvis. He was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery to have the bullet removed.

"It was a sign from God,” he said. “I believe that it wasn't my time yet. Somebody was looking out for me."

Burgos has since pleaded not guilty to six counts including attempted murder, a felon in possession of a gun and negligent discharge of a gun. He remains in jail and is scheduled back in court in July.

For now, Martinez is focused on gratitude. He’s just thankful he's still here.

“I never thought this would happen to me. But I’m grateful to be here for my kids and for myself as well,” he said.

He’s also worried about taking care of his medical bills. His family set up a GoFundMe page to help him while he recovers.

In April, NBC 7 reported on the disappearance of Martinez's brother, Julio Martinez. The Martinez family said Julio has since returned and is safe.