It Does Happen! Firefighters Rescue Cat from Tree - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

It Does Happen! Firefighters Rescue Cat from Tree

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Join The Holiday Toy Drive
    Lakeside Fire District

    It's a cliché that firefighters rescue cats from trees, but it really does happen as demonstrated by the Lakeside firefighters Sunday morning.

    The Lakeside Fire Protection District crews were dispatched shortly before noon to save a cat who let its curiosity get the best of it.

    Of course, to make it more of a cliché, the feline was stuck on top of a palm tree.

    Firefighters had to use the fire engine's ladder to rescue the calico cat.

    "It doesn't happen often," the department wrote on its Twitter page. "An example of firefighters out doing what needs to be done!"

    The cat is now safely on the ground and thankful it still has its nine lives (we presume).

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices