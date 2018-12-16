It Does Happen! Firefighters Rescue Cat from Tree

It's a cliché that firefighters rescue cats from trees, but it really does happen as demonstrated by the Lakeside firefighters Sunday morning.

The Lakeside Fire Protection District crews were dispatched shortly before noon to save a cat who let its curiosity get the best of it.

Of course, to make it more of a cliché, the feline was stuck on top of a palm tree.

Firefighters had to use the fire engine's ladder to rescue the calico cat.

"It doesn't happen often," the department wrote on its Twitter page. "An example of firefighters out doing what needs to be done!"

The cat is now safely on the ground and thankful it still has its nine lives (we presume).