Did you happen to misplace a safe somewhere in Reidy Creek this week? If so, the Escondido Police Department (EPD) would like to return it to you.

The department posted on its social media accounts Wednesday asking for help in identifying the owner of the locked, unopened safe.

"Does this safe belong to you?" the post reads. "The safe was found in the Reidy Creek in Escondido and it is unopened. We are looking for it's (sic) owner."

The safe was found Monday by one of the city's work crews doing a routine cleaning in the creek, Escondido police Lt. Ed Varso told NBC 7. The crew turned the safe over to police, he said.

The safe is a black Union electronic safe, about 1.5 cubic feet, according to a photo posted by the department.

If you believe the safe is yours you can contact Det. Mike Martinez at (760) 839-4739 to retrieve it.

"The owner of the safe would have to provide some sort of proof of ownership," Varso said. And they could be proof of purchase receipt or photos, he said.

Though, a key or combination code would probably suffice.