Local Entrepeneurs Take Stake In 'Green Rush' of CBD

The legalization of cannabis in California and other states has led to a huge number of products that claim to treat all types of health problems. While the research into the healing properties of cannabidiol (CBD), is inconclusive, many local companies are hoping to cash in on the craze. CBD is increasingly being marketed to athletes.

“I’m training and surfing and just putting my body through so much wear and tear every day,” said Eli Olson, a professional surfer, and competitive jiujitsu fighter.

To help him with injuries and pain management, Olson is on a regiment of CBD products.

“CBD does not get you high, so we focused our company on health, fitness sports athletes because we really wanted to differentiate that factor,” said Stefan McKellar, co-founder Nanocraft CBD.

San Diego-based Nanocraft has its product in certified labs. California has strict quality control laws, but not all products sold online are the same.

“The FDA is testing these medicines periodically in a spot test and they found almost 70 percent of the CBD marketed online contains no CBD, or it has too much THC,” said Elisabeth Mack, founder of Hollistic Caring.

Mack is a registered nurse and helps consult patients on the best treatment options using CBD. She is a believer in its healing properties.

“Diseases that have inflammation. A lot of chronic pain. Anxiety,” said Mack.

She cautions that results can vary from person to person. Many times, patients take too much or not enough.

Many doctors are still hesitant to recommend CBD products. Currently there is only one FDA approved prescription product: Epidiolex, which treats seizures.

Mack recommends patients looking for medicinal CBD to look for products with lab tested analysis. She also suggests looking for CBD that is grown in the U.S.

Over time the FDA may put more regulation on CBD products and more local entrepreneurs will be looking to cash in on the legal “green rush.”