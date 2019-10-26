The City of San Diego delivered a cease and desist message to Missiongathering Christian Church for its unpermitted operation of the popular music venue “The Irenic” in September. Now the church is filing a lawsuit against the city for alleged religious discrimination.

"Pursuant to its religious beliefs and the religion’s deeply grounded foundation in music, the Church opened 'The Irenic' as a means to provide the community with a religious outreach," the lawsuit said.

The city's earlier notice listed nearly 30 violations each with a penalty rate of $300 per day, the notice said. Cumulatively that amounts to over $7,500 every day if the Irenic were to continue operating without correcting the violations.

Some of those violations included a lack of required emergency lighting, exit signage, fire alarms and fire extinguishers.

VID: Irenic Shutdown May Cause Church Closure

The Irenic, the all-ages live-music venue owned and operated by Missiongathering Christian Church, has been shut down by the city of San Diego due to several alleged zoning violations -- a predicament that could possibly lead to the church's ultimate closure at the North Park location. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019)

The church noted it has operated for years without trouble until 2019.

“The City has threatened to enforce this unconscionable fine against the Church, its Pastor, and the congregation in order to prevent their continuing use of the Property and deter future uses,” the lawsuit said.

The church claims the city is forcing it to acquire permits they do not need as a religiously exempt institution.

"The City's position that the Church must cease the use of music for worship and outreach places a significant and substantial burden on the Church's free exercise of religion as it inhibits the Church's ability to worship," the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit also mentions that the Irenic’s music shows offer a "wide variety of performances from musical artists, including non-religious performances."

"The non-religious performances are provided with the intent that the performances will establish a local outreach to attract individuals who would otherwise avoid the Church due to their predispositions related to Christianity."

The lawsuit cites the Bible's language about the connection between music and worship as evidence of the Irenic's "religious assembly" designation.

The church also claims the Irenic economically supports church operations such as Street Angels, an organization that helps homeless young adults by supplying them with basic necessities.

CJ Dixon commented in September on the possible shutdown of the weekly homeless shelter, "If they shut this down, they are taking resources from a lot of the people that benefit from this organization."

The church, represented by lawyer Jennifer Bursch, is located at 3090 Polk Avenue in North Park.

When asked for further comment, the City of San Diego said it is not at liberty to comment on ongoing litigation.