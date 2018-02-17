Investigation Underway Into Body Found in San Diego Bay Near Barrio Logan - NBC 7 San Diego
WATCH LIVE: 
Freestyle Skiing, Biathlon, Cross-Country...
OLY-SD

Investigation Underway Into Body Found in San Diego Bay Near Barrio Logan

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		78722
    2
    Germany    		94417
    3
    Canada    		55515
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three Reasons La Jolla UTC Has the Best Dining Options for Employees

    An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in San Diego Bay near Barrio Logan Saturday.

    San Diego Harbor Police were alerted to a man’s body in the waters near Maritime Ship Yard on Bay Front Street at about 11:10 a.m., police said.

    Officers recovered the body and called the Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate.

    The cause of death was not clear. Harbor police did not say if they believe the death to be suspicious.

     No other information was immediately available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices