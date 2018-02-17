An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in San Diego Bay near Barrio Logan Saturday.

San Diego Harbor Police were alerted to a man’s body in the waters near Maritime Ship Yard on Bay Front Street at about 11:10 a.m., police said.

Officers recovered the body and called the Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate.

The cause of death was not clear. Harbor police did not say if they believe the death to be suspicious.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.