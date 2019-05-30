New Lanes Open on Interstate 8 near I-5

Caltrans added new signage to westbound Interstate 8 at Interstate 5 this week so drivers know about the new lanes open to Morena Boulevard and northbound I-5.

The Interstate 5/I-8 Improve the Move Project is geared to reduce collisions and traffic on the main corridor to the beaches, tourist attractions like Old Town San Diego and SeaWorld San Diego, and two of the largest employment centers in the county - downtown and Sorrento Valley.

The stretch of highway serves between 160,000 to 220,000 vehicles daily, according to Caltrans. That number is expected to increase to more than 300,000 vehicles a day in 2030.

To help accommodate all those vehicles, Caltrans constructed an additional westbound lane between Taylor Street and the I-8/I-5 interchange.

An auxiliary road to Morena Boulevard was opened Wednesday with an additional lane for northbound I-5 traffic.

“Motorists will be able to use a new auxiliary lane between Taylor Street and Morena Boulevard, a second northbound lane to I-5, and new reflective overhead guide signs," Caltrans Public Information Officer Edward Cartagena said in a written news release. “These improvements will allow for a more efficient commute.”

Caltrans will also make pedestrian and bike improvements on Morena Boulevard starting next month.

The cost of the project was estimated at $22 million according to Caltrans.