A man was killed in a hit-and-run near the Old Town area Saturday morning. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018)

The body of a man killed in a hit-and-run was found on Interstate 5 near Old Town early Saturday along with clues that police hope will lead them to the suspect.

The victim was struck along southbound I-5 about a mile away from Lindbergh Field just before 3 a.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were called to the area after receiving reports of a body in the freeway.

Officers determined the man had been a victim of a hit-and-run.

Near the victim, CHP officers found a license plate they believe belongs to a 2004 Honda Accord – possibly from the car that hit the victim. Investigators said the suspect vehicle likely sustained front-end and windshield damage in the collision.

A short time later, investigators found an abandoned car at a nearby gas station that may have been involved in the hit-and-run.

The car was impounded as evidence but no arrests were made in the case.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Investigators are still trying to determine why the victim was on the freeway and how he got there.

Southbound I-5 near Old Town Avenue was temporarily closed during the hit-and-run investigation but had reopened by 6:15 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates on this developing story.