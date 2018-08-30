Pedestrian Struck, Killed on NB I-5 in Chula Vista

NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the death of a pedestrian who was reportedly crossing the highway near Palomar Street.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed Thursday while walking on northbound Interstate 5 at Palomar Street.

Officers were called shortly before 4 a.m. about a man running across the southbound lanes of the highway.

A few minutes later, officers received a report about a man being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes, according to a CHP sergeant at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier involved in the collision stayed at the scene.

One lane of I-5 was closed along with the off-ramp to Palomar Street due to the investigation.

No other information was available.

