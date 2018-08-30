Pedestrian Struck, Killed on NB I-5 in Chula Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on NB I-5 in Chula Vista

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Investigation into Fatal Crash Delays NB I-5 Commute

    NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the death of a pedestrian who was reportedly crossing the highway near Palomar Street.

    (Published 9 minutes ago)

    California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed Thursday while walking on northbound Interstate 5 at Palomar Street.

    Officers were called shortly before 4 a.m. about a man running across the southbound lanes of the highway. 

    A few minutes later, officers received a report about a man being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes, according to a CHP sergeant at the scene.

    The driver of the Nissan Frontier involved in the collision stayed at the scene.

    One lane of I-5 was closed along with the off-ramp to Palomar Street due to the investigation.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

