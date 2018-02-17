One person was killed and another seriously injured in a wrong-way collision on northbound I-5 in Sorrento Valley early Saturday. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

A driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Sorrento Valley was killed Saturday after crashing head-on into another driver, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the wrong-way driver – who has not yet been identified – was in a red Honda traveling south on northbound I-5, just north of Carmel Mountain Road, at around 3:50 a.m. A driver in a white Toyota pickup truck approached the area and the Honda slammed into the truck.

CHP officials said the driver in the Honda suffered critical injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered major injuries and was rushed to Scripps La Jolla.

Officials said a dog was also hurt in the crash and taken to a veterinarian for treatment. It is unclear which driver the dog belonged to.

The impact from the collision left debris scattered all over the freeway and led CHP officer to temporarily shut down traffic in the area. The pickup truck had been carrying some motorcycles in its bed and those motorcycles wound up in the roadway, along with chunks of the wrecked vehicles.

By 7:30 a.m., traffic had started moving slowly through the area.

The deadly crash is under investigation and CHP officers are trying to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor.