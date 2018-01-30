Construction on I-5 is keeping Cardiff residents up at night and shaking their homes. NBC 7's Melissa Adan on when residents can expect relief. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018)

Residents living near a construction zone along I-5 in the North County are frustrated with the loud noises and vibrations coming from the project.

The project is part of the North Coast Corridor expansion which will widen I-5 and add express lanes.

A park and ride station and bike lane on Manchester Avenue are among other projects going on near the San Elijo Lagoon.



“It feels like an earthquake, pictures start wobbling and shaking,” one Cardiff Cove resident said.

A homeowner recorded a video showing a vibrating hammer causing shaking inside of his home at a little before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“Two or three weeks ago my wife would get up and take off all the photos in our bedroom because it’s just slap, slap, slap,” he said. “It's crazy. How do you sleep through that? It’s intense.”

Other residents said they are looking forward to the benefits the project will bring to the area. The difficult part is just dealing with the shaky walls and late-night or early morning noise.

“We’re not against it, it's just really hard to live like this,” a resident said.

Residents of Cardiff Cove are working with Caltrans to reduce the noisy and shaky rumblings they sometimes feel inside their home.



Caltrans Public Information Officer, Edward Cartagena, released a statement saying in part:

"Work is currently underway on the Interstate 5 (I-5) bridge over the San Elijo Lagoon as part of Build North Coast Corridor (Build NCC). Since December 2017, crews have been installing bridge support columns with the use of a vibrating hammer, which is expected to be completed this February. During the course of the work, we have received concerns and have made several adjustments to the operation to minimize disruptions to nearby residents. Caltrans and it’s contractor, have met with members of the community that have resulted in the staging of a worker in the community to monitor and minimize potential impacts . We will continue working with the community throughout the duration of construction.

Cartagena said that the typical hours of construction for the project are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caltrans doesn't expect the project to be complete until 2021. The department said it is appreciative of the community's patience and is asking anyone with questions to call them at (844) 622-0050