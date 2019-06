More than a dozen drivers reported their windshields were hit by rocks or objects while they drove on Interstate 15 in the North County Sunday night.

Drivers said their cars were hit in north and southbound HOV lanes between Rancho Bernardo and Mira Mesa. According to the CHP, the incidents happened between 7 and 10 p.m.

Anyone who thinks they may have been hit can report the incident to CHP at 1-800-835-5247.