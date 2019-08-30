Driver Injured in Crash During CHP Pursuit on I-15, SR-78 - NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Injured in Crash During CHP Pursuit on I-15, SR-78

A driver attempting to evade police crashed on State Route 78, CHP officials said

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Driver Injured in Crash During CHP Pursuit on I-15, SR-78

    A police pursuit along southbound Interstate 15 ended with the driver injured when the vehicle rolled, according to CHP spokesperson James Bettencourt.

    The pursuit began at 12:09 p.m. and travelled along northbound I-15 to Fallbrook before switching directions and heading southbound on the same highway.

    The suspect vehicle crashed on State Route 78, according to Bettencourt. 

    No other information was available.

