Driver Injured in Crash During CHP Pursuit on I-15, SR-78

A police pursuit along southbound Interstate 15 ended with the driver injured when the vehicle rolled, according to CHP spokesperson James Bettencourt.

The pursuit began at 12:09 p.m. and travelled along northbound I-15 to Fallbrook before switching directions and heading southbound on the same highway.

The suspect vehicle crashed on State Route 78, according to Bettencourt.

No other information was available.

