The scene of the crash in Allied Gardens following a police chase Friday morning.

A police chase through the streets of San Diego’s Allied Gardens area Friday ended with a suspect crashing into the retaining wall of a front yard, just feet away from a home.

The San Diego Police Department said an officer tried to pull over a driver along Mission Gorge Road after that motorist was seen driving erratically on Interstate 15 at around 4:30 a.m.

Instead of yielding to the officer, the driver – behind the wheel of a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro – sped off.

Officers followed, pursuing the fleeing suspect through city streets and into Allied Gardens.

About 20 minutes later, police said the driver crashed at Alfred Avenue and Millbrook Street, ending the chase.

Just before 5 a.m., NBC 7 captured footage of the suspect’s car wedged into a retaining wall in front of a home at the intersection.

The car was at an incline; it’s nose and front-half resting on top of the front yard. The other half of the car was on top of the retaining wall, the back tires on the sidewalk.

Debris from the mangled retaining wall was strewn along the sidewalk.

SDPD officials said the driver was arrested.

Investigators are trying to determine why the motorist didn’t stop for police in the first place and if alcohol or drugs were factors in the subsequent chase and crash. Officers at the scene searched the car for evidence.

Allied Gardens resident Craig Dwyer heard the commotion in his neighborhood before dawn.

Dwyer told NBC 7 he and his wife had just gotten up and were getting ready to head outside for their morning walk when they heard a loud car zipping down the street.

Then, came a loud boom and a crash.

"It was a loud crash," he recounted.

Dwyer said he at first thought the crash may have happened further away, on Mission Gorge Road, but when he walked outside, he saw the wreck right on his street in front of his neighbor's house.

He then heard sirens and police officers ordering the driver repeatedly to get on the ground.

Dwyer said a family with three young children lives at the home where the suspect crashed. The family hadn't woken up yet but, when they did, would find themselves with an unpleasant surprise in their yard.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The driver's name has not yet been released by police.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.