Motorcyclist Dies in I-15 Crash Near MCAS Miramar

OLY-SD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 6:59 AM PST on Feb 16, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NBC 7

    A motorcyclist died Friday from injuries he suffered in a collision on Interstate 15 near MCAS Miramar. 

    Several lanes of southbound I-15 were blocked at 6:30 a.m. when the motorcycle rider crashed just north of the Miramar Way exit.

    People called the California Highway Patrol reporting a motorcycle was switching lanes when there was a collision between the motorcycle and another vehicle. 

    The motorcycle then collided with a big rig and the rider was down in the slow lane, according to CHP officers.

    The rider was trying to exit the freeway when he collided with a Toyota Camry, one CHP official said. 

    "He lost control and went down and got ejected on the roadway," the CHP officer said.

    Investigators said the rider was struck by two oncoming vehicles. 

    The motorcycle was run over by the semi, the officer said. 

    The rider was taken to Sharp Memorial where he died from his injuries, CHP officials said. 

