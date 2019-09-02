Deadly Crash Reported Near I-15 HOV Ramps at Del Lago Blvd

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on an HOV lane ramp along Interstate 15 in Escondido.

The Escondido Police Department said that the crash occurred near the HOV on and off-ramps at Del Lago Boulevard and Beethoven Drive around 3:45 p.m.

The northbound and southbound ramps at Del Lago Boulevard were shut down, according to Caltrans.

No other information was available.

