Deadly Crash Reported Near I-15 HOV Ramps at Del Lago Blvd - NBC 7 San Diego
Deadly Crash Reported Near I-15 HOV Ramps at Del Lago Blvd

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on an HOV lane ramp along Interstate 15 in Escondido.

    The Escondido Police Department said that the crash occurred near the HOV on and off-ramps at Del Lago Boulevard and Beethoven Drive around 3:45 p.m.

    The northbound and southbound ramps at Del Lago Boulevard were shut down, according to Caltrans.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

